Dr. Seth Launer, DPM
Dr. Seth Launer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Optum Primary Care10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 262-7281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Several years ago, Dr. Launer overhauled my left ankle. I have full use of it with no limitations and I’m pushing 70 and very active. I think the folks who see him for corns and toenails are misinformed that his specialty is tendons, bones, with the latest surgical techniques. He is brilliant.
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Launer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Launer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Launer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Launer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Launer.
