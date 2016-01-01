Overview

Dr. Seth Kurtz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kurtz works at Elite. Healthcare in Monroe, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Monticello, NY and Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.