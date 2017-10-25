Overview

Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Kupferman works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.