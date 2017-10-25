Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Kupferman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 931-4804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kupferman?
Dr.. Kupferman replaced both of my knees. I was treated kindly, professionally with expert knowledge. My last replacement was better than the first. I was up and walking without a walker or can in five days. Very please with results, but most of all Dr. Kupferman mad me feel like a queen. I thought I was the only one he treated that way, but no, everyone says the same thing.
About Dr. Seth Kupferman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1578570107
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupferman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupferman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupferman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupferman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.