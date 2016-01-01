Dr. Kronenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Kronenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Kronenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Internist Associates of Central New York PC739 Irving Ave Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 479-5070
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 479-5070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seth Kronenberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
