Overview

Dr. Seth Krawitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA.



Dr. Krawitz works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.