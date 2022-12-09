See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Seth Korbin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seth Korbin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Korbin works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Replacement, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Scoliosis Center
    14 Technology Dr Ste 12, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Dec 09, 2022
    As a patient of Dr. Korbin for anterior hip replacement surgery my experience with him was nothing short of miraculous. I was fearing the worst, but for a multitude of reasons it was far easier than I could ever have imagined. Dr. Korbin is the consummate professional and very articulate in explaining medical matters and I felt safe within his care. At the same time, he was been extremely sympathetic, compassionate and someone who truly listens to his patients. In addition, he made my overall experience as stress free as possible and every issue I was anticipating turned out to be manageable. Dr. Korbin's state of the art and innovative techniques were exemplary. Without exaggeration, I feel that Dr. Korbin is an outstanding surgeon in a class of his own. Also, his staff could not have been more supportive and overall a pleasure to interact with. I am now completely pain free and Dr. Korbin has changed the quality of my life for the better. I highly recommend Dr. Korbin.
    About Dr. Seth Korbin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790027415
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

