Dr. Seth Korbin, MD
Dr. Seth Korbin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Spine & Scoliosis Center14 Technology Dr Ste 12, East Setauket, NY 11733
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
As a patient of Dr. Korbin for anterior hip replacement surgery my experience with him was nothing short of miraculous. I was fearing the worst, but for a multitude of reasons it was far easier than I could ever have imagined. Dr. Korbin is the consummate professional and very articulate in explaining medical matters and I felt safe within his care. At the same time, he was been extremely sympathetic, compassionate and someone who truly listens to his patients. In addition, he made my overall experience as stress free as possible and every issue I was anticipating turned out to be manageable. Dr. Korbin's state of the art and innovative techniques were exemplary. Without exaggeration, I feel that Dr. Korbin is an outstanding surgeon in a class of his own. Also, his staff could not have been more supportive and overall a pleasure to interact with. I am now completely pain free and Dr. Korbin has changed the quality of my life for the better. I highly recommend Dr. Korbin.
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
