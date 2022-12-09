Overview

Dr. Seth Korbin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Korbin works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Replacement, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.