Overview

Dr. Seth Klein, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Grayslake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.