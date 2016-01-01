Dr. Seth Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Seth Klein, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8080
Northwestern University676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5103
Northwestern Medical Group1275 E Belvidere Rd Fl 2, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-7480
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seth Klein, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396916201
Education & Certifications
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.