Dr. Seth Kirschner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kirschner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Kirschner, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kirschner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Coral Springs3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 250, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 721-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Benefit
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirschner?
Dr Kirchner helped my husband with an endoscopy procedure and went the extra mile to get him transferred for additional procedures to another facility. Great doctor compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Seth Kirschner, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1548554546
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirschner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirschner works at
Dr. Kirschner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.