Dr. Seth Kay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Kay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 938-6161
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 202, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 938-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kay has been treating me for a a couple of years. Over the last few years my smell and taste disappeared every spring and fall with allergy season. He surgically repaired my deviated septum and removed polyps and now my sense of smell, taste and ease of breathing have returned. Truly life changing interventions and a great doctor. He has a calm and caring bedside manner, you will love him!
About Dr. Seth Kay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1023317450
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
