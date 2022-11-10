Overview

Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Scottsdale Neurology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.