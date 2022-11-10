Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Kaufman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Ascent Clinical Research9755 N 90th St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 621-3313
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr Kaufman to be a most impressive physician. I had a lot of strange symptoms. He listened and asked questions that no doctor had asked before. He never intimated that I was crazy which I truly appreciated. He has set a treatment plan that I believe will help. I see that many reviewers have complained about long wait times, I didn't have that experience at all. When I made the appointment I was advised to call before leaving to see if he was running late. I did and was told to allow an additional hour. Once I got there I was seen promptly. The staff has been wonderful to me, I can't imagine any of them being rude. I highly recommend Dr. Kaufman as I believe he's brilliant! Of course that may be because he told me I looked younger than my age.
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821154618
- Massachusetts General Hospital Harvard Med School
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
