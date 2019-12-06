Dr. Seth Judd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Judd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Judd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Judd works at
Locations
-
1
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judd?
I had bariatric surgery in 12/2017. I lost 124 pounds and have kept the weight off. Dr. Judd was great. He explained the procedure and what needed to be done on my part. Please remember you have to do a lot of work post surgical. If the surgery fails it is because of you not because of Dr. Judd.
About Dr. Seth Judd, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326247453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judd works at
Dr. Judd has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.