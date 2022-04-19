Overview

Dr. Seth Hollenbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and Ouachita County Medical Center.



Dr. Hollenbach works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR with other offices in Camden, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

