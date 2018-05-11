Dr. Seth Hoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Hoffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Hoffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffer works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3192Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 5105 Som Center Rd Fl 2, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5730
Univ. Suburban Gynecologists Inc.1611 S Green Rd Ste 204, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 382-9492
University Hospitals88 Center Rd Ste 110, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (216) 844-3192
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Explained husband’s condition and surgeries well. Comforting manner.
About Dr. Seth Hoffer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104023142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffer has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.