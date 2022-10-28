Dr. Seth Hepner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hepner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Hepner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Hepner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Hepner works at
Locations
SSM Health Neurosciences12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2770Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is GREAT!!
About Dr. Seth Hepner, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1609131663
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hepner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hepner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hepner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hepner works at
Dr. Hepner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hepner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepner.
