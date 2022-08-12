See All Spine Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Seth Hayes, MD

Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Seth Hayes, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Lsu Health Science Center-School Of Medicine (New Orleans, La) and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Hayes works at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Cancer Center
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 220, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I thank God for Dr. Seth Hayes and his amazing talent as a surgeon. I was bed redden for 28 days in the most horrendous pain. My family arranged to get me to Dr. Seth Hayes as he was highly recommended by a friend whom Dr. Hayes had performed back surgery on. Dr. Hayes showed us my MRI and CAT scan explaining the herniated disc in my back at L3/L4. By the end of the visit I felt I finally had hope. In our first meeting he said the goal was that I would be able to walk the day of my surgery. Miraculously that is exactly what happened and I cried tears of joy because I was also pain free. I pray that God will continue to bless Dr. Seth Hayes as he so humbly performs this miraculous work. Llewellyn Bowen
    Thank God for Dr. Seth Hayes! — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seth Hayes, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1366684110
    Education & Certifications

    • Complex/Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (University Of Miami/The Miami Project To Cure Paralysis/Jackson Memorial Hospital)
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Lsu Health Science Center-School Of Medicine (New Orleans, La)
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes works at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hayes’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

