Dr. Seth Haplea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Haplea, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Jennersville Hospital.
Kennett Medical Center402 McFarlan Rd Ste 102, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 444-5678
Penn Orthopedics - Westtown210 Willowbrook Ln, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (800) 789-7366
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jennersville Hospital
Dr. Haplea is very knowledgeable and is a doctor, not a businessman with a medical degree. He listens well and explains things thoroughly. He is willing to take the time necessary to identify the root cause of problems and recommend appropriate treatment. I wholeheartedly recommend him, especially to people who have unusual conditions that require diagnosis.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467408906
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Dr. Haplea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haplea has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haplea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
