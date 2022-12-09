Dr. Seth Greenky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Greenky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Greenky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Greenky works at
Locations
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists4115 Medical Center Dr Ste 115, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7600
SOS Airport Business Park5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 418-4140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Medical Center5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1B, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Greeny very much. He listens attentively to all my concerns. I trust him with my care.
About Dr. Seth Greenky, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225093982
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
