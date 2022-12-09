See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fayetteville, NY
Dr. Seth Greenky, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (137)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seth Greenky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Greenky works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    4115 Medical Center Dr Ste 115, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 329-7600
  2. 2
    SOS Airport Business Park
    5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 418-4140
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    North Medical Center
    5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1B, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 452-2120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Auburn Community Hospital
  • Oswego Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Samaritan Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seth Greenky, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Greenky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

