Overview

Dr. Seth Goldbarg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Goldbarg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.