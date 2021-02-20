Dr. Seth Gasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Gasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Gasser, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Gasser works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
Brandon305 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 657-8448
-
3
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
4
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gasser?
Great doctors but they have zero understanding of your time. NO ONE should ever have to wait 2 hours for any kind of visit. You do at Florida Ortho Institute. No excuses. This scheduled time is for the patients NOT the docs.
About Dr. Seth Gasser, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164427878
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- University of South Florida
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasser works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.