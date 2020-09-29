See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Seth Fielding, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Seth Fielding, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Seth Fielding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Fielding works at Invigorating Classical Acupuncture & Massage Therapy in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
10 (163)
View Profile
Dr. M Seplow, MD
Dr. M Seplow, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Invigorating Classical Acupuncture & Massage Therapy
    470 W End Ave, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 956-9670
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fielding?

    Sep 29, 2020
    He is a great doctor been with him for 10 years... cant say enough good things about him
    Vincent — Sep 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seth Fielding, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seth Fielding, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fielding to family and friends

    Dr. Fielding's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fielding

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seth Fielding, MD.

    About Dr. Seth Fielding, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699882886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fielding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fielding works at Invigorating Classical Acupuncture & Massage Therapy in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fielding’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seth Fielding, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.