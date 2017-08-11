Dr. Seth Derman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Derman, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Derman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Derman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Delaware Valley OB/GYN2 Princess Rd Ste C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derman?
Dr. Derman is excellent!! I was with him for a little over and year and got pregnant through IVF. His staff was wonderful & after I got pregnant I missed him & the staff tremendously. He took so much time explaining everything and letting you ask him questions at all the meetings. He was very laid back but always so positive when things didn't go the way you wanted. His staff is wonderful, friendly & helpful.
About Dr. Seth Derman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093715161
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derman works at
Dr. Derman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Derman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.