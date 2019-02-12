See All Neurosurgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Seth Dannis, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seth Dannis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Dannis works at Neurosurgical Care of New Jersey, P.A. in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Care of Nj P.A.
    96 Gates Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-3166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Drug Pump for Spasticity Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trauma Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Gloria Ximena Rovira Q in Orlando , FL — Feb 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Seth Dannis, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1710184064
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Internship
  • Cornell U Sch Med/NY Presbyterian Hosp
Medical Education
  • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dannis works at Neurosurgical Care of New Jersey, P.A. in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dannis’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dannis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

