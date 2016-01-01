Dr. Seth Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Corey, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Corey, MD is a Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Corey works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8985Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Seth Corey, MD
- Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902906852
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School|Tufts Med School
- St Louis Chldns Hospital
- St Louis Chldns Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
