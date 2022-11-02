Dr. Seth Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Compton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Compton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Compton works at
Locations
St. Dominicâ€™s Rheumatolog106 Highland Way Ste 203, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 200-4530
Baptist Medical Group - Madison Specialty Care401 Baptist Dr Ste 401, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 973-1517
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Compton. He was very attentive and caring. I did not feel rushed!
About Dr. Seth Compton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Compton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Compton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Compton has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Compton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
