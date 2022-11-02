Overview

Dr. Seth Compton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Compton works at St. Dominicâ€™s Rheumatolog in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.