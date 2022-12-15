Overview

Dr. Seth Cohen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Monmouth Hematology Oncology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

