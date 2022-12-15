Dr. Seth Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Cohen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center.
Locations
1
Monmouth Hematology Oncology456 Chestnut St Unit 301, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 398-6259
2
Monmouth Hematology Oncology100 State Route 36 Ste 2M, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 398-6406
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so grateful to Dr. Seth Cohen for the care he provided me. He set aside a conventional treatment plan normally prescribed for my age, genetic history, scans and lab results and pursued additional diagnostics. This led to Dr. Cohen discovering that I qualified for a fairly new oral medication that has been life changing in my case, as my side effects have been minimal and my metastatic condition has improved dramatically!
About Dr. Seth Cohen, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
