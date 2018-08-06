Overview

Dr. Seth Charatz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Charatz works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.