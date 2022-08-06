Dr. Seth Capello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Capello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Capello, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology19 West Ave Ste 103, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He in a wonderful doctor and person. He truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Seth Capello, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346289626
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Urology
