Overview

Dr. Seth Capello, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Capello works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.