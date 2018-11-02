Dr. Seth Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Manchester515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 284-4950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bristol291 Queen St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 284-4950
Connecticut Sinus Institute21 South Rd Ste 112, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 284-4950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Prohealth Physicians PC290 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 284-4950Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
what a great doctor!! Took time to explain things to me and was very reassuring relative to what the tests that I had done were showing. Couldn't have picked a better doctor. Would highly recommend to others
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cornell U-New York Hosp
- Montefiore Med Center Henry and Lucy Moses Division
- Jacobi Med Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.