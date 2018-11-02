See All Otolaryngologists in Manchester, CT
Dr. Seth Brown, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seth Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Prohealth Physicians Intrnl Mdc in Manchester, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT, Farmington, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manchester
    515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 284-4950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bristol
    291 Queen St, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 284-4950
  3. 3
    Connecticut Sinus Institute
    21 South Rd Ste 112, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 284-4950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Prohealth Physicians PC
    290 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 284-4950
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Seth Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679611701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell U-New York Hosp
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center Henry and Lucy Moses Division
    Internship
    • Jacobi Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

