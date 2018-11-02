Overview

Dr. Seth Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Prohealth Physicians Intrnl Mdc in Manchester, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT, Farmington, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.