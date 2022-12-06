Overview

Dr. Seth Boydstun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Boydstun works at Mcbride Orthopedic Hosp Clinic in Norman, OK with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Edmond, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.