Overview

Dr. Seth Blattman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Blattman works at Connecticut Vascular & Thoracic Surgical Associates PC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.