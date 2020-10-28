Dr. Seth Biser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Biser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Biser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Seth A Biser MD PC654 Gramatan Ave Apt 2N, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 664-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor very thorough and very pleasant. Gave me a very comprehensive exam His office is immaculate and very well spaced seating area his staff Haley is really good too I highly recommend Dr Biser for you vision needs Sherry Cener
About Dr. Seth Biser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1154311793
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
