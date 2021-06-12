Dr. Seth Billiodeaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billiodeaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Billiodeaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Billiodeaux, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Billiodeaux works at
Locations
Memorial Medical Group Interventional Spine2770 3rd Ave Ste 110, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Billiodeaux worked with me for years determining where my pain was coming from, he never gave up. It was found to be L1,L2,L3 pain, but also lower tailbone pain located at the sacrum. I have been practically pain free for 18 months. I highly recommend Dr. Billiodeaux.
About Dr. Seth Billiodeaux, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841492196
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billiodeaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billiodeaux accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billiodeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billiodeaux works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Billiodeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billiodeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billiodeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billiodeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.