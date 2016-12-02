Overview

Dr. Seth Benkel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Benkel works at Goldberg & Mathew Mds in New City, NY with other offices in Suffern, NY and Far Rockaway, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.