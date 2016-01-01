Dr. Seth Bendo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Bendo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Bendo, MD is a dermatologist in Delaware, OH. He currently practices at Marion Area Physicians, LLC and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bendo is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
OhioHealth Dermatology Physicians801 Ohio Health Blvd Ste 230, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (614) 788-8410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Seth Bendo, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417119694
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State U Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
