Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Bender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Bender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Howard Beach, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Howard Beach Office9407 156th Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (516) 877-2626
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 877-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After finding out that I was having episodes of SVT, I was referred to Dr. Bender. After a thorough consultation, it was recommended that I have an EP study with ablation. Dr. Bender answered all of my questions and calmed my fears about this procedure. I knew I was in good hands. He takes his time with you and that to me is an invaluable quality. The day of the ablation, from start to finish, Dr. Bender was nothing but AMAZING. Extremely knowledgeable, confident, caring and considerate. I would recommend him time and time again. Truly a remarkable doctor with the bedside manner of an angel. I cannot thank Dr. Bender enough.
About Dr. Seth Bender, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578740478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.