Dr. Seth Bender, MD

Cardiology
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seth Bender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Howard Beach, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bender works at NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists in Howard Beach, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howard Beach Office
    9407 156th Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 877-2626
    NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City
    1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 877-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Syncope
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Syncope

Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Syncope
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Tetralogy of Fallot
Unstable Angina
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Seth Bender, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578740478
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bender has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

