Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Baum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
North Ridge Heart Associates7900 Glades Rd Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 395-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baum?
Fit us in within a reasonable time, on-time appointments, and really took the time to explain every test and condition. Never felt like we were rushed. Excellent!
About Dr. Seth Baum, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.