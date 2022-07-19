Dr. Seth Baker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Baker, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital3450 11th Ct Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 778-8687
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
The entire staff was Terrific. Sidney and Dr. Baker explained things about my problem extremely well.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447225214
- Cooper Hosp/Univ MC
- Monmouth Mc
- Humana Hosp Palm Beaches
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
