Dr. Seth Anderson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Seth Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Mo Foot and Ankle621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson has worked o my feet for years. Takes a conservative approach with me. I moved away but came back to St. Louis for my surgery. I am now 100%. Training for a 1/2 marathon. I would not be able to do this without Dr. Anderson. Staff is very friendly and helpful. I feel like everyone listen. Thanks again for healing my feet.
About Dr. Seth Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770553109
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
