Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (101)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Vistamehr works at Setareh Vistamehr, MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Vista Eye Center
    11119 Rockville Pike Ste 318, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 570-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Drusen
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Vistamehr by a friend who was her patient. I had noticed that my vision was deteriorating three years after cataract surgery that had been performed on my eyes by another doctor. Dr. Vistamehr diagnosed the problem quickly and explained to me what was to be done to correct it. She recommended, however, that I wait for three months so that she could examine my vision again before performing the necessary corrective measure. It was such a big relief and a wonderful feeling to immediately gain my vision back completely following a 5-minute-long procedure in her office in October 2022. Dr. Vistamehr is very kind, has a confident and reassuring demeanor, and explains things in simple terms. Her staff is very professional, competent, understanding and polite as well. All in all, it was a very pleasant experience.
    About Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    • 1699748590
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale - New Haven Hospital
    • Griffin Hospital
    • Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Behesti Univ Of Medical Sciences
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vistamehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vistamehr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vistamehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vistamehr works at Setareh Vistamehr, MD in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Vistamehr’s profile.

    Dr. Vistamehr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vistamehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Vistamehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vistamehr.

