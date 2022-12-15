Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vistamehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD
Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Vista Eye Center11119 Rockville Pike Ste 318, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 570-2020
- Suburban Hospital
I was referred to Dr. Vistamehr by a friend who was her patient. I had noticed that my vision was deteriorating three years after cataract surgery that had been performed on my eyes by another doctor. Dr. Vistamehr diagnosed the problem quickly and explained to me what was to be done to correct it. She recommended, however, that I wait for three months so that she could examine my vision again before performing the necessary corrective measure. It was such a big relief and a wonderful feeling to immediately gain my vision back completely following a 5-minute-long procedure in her office in October 2022. Dr. Vistamehr is very kind, has a confident and reassuring demeanor, and explains things in simple terms. Her staff is very professional, competent, understanding and polite as well. All in all, it was a very pleasant experience.
About Dr. Setareh Vistamehr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1699748590
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Behesti Univ Of Medical Sciences
- Ophthalmology
