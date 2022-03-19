Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD
Overview
Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.
Dr. Shahbabian works at
Locations
-
1
University Radiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.3285 Westbourne Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 922-4810
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahbabian?
I had an ACF done by Dr. Shahbabian almost 20 years ago. He was one of the nicest doctors I've ever met and I have met a ton of doctors since I am a nurse. As soon as I woke up from surgery my neck was not hurting in the least although my hip (where he took bone from) did for 3 weeks (which is normal). After the healing process, I have not had any problem at all with my neck. He is the best doctor, and if I had to do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Set Shahbabian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1720069776
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahbabian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahbabian accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahbabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahbabian works at
Dr. Shahbabian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbabian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.