Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
1
Seshagiri Rao M.d. P.A.3016 Communications Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 964-7373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao is a trusted and knowledgeable resource...willing to really think through and get to the root cause of an issue.
About Dr. Seshagiri Rao, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033285697
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
