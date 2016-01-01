Overview

Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Kalapala works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.