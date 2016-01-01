See All Psychiatrists in Marietta, OH
Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.

Dr. Kalapala works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry
    210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Selby General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tobacco Use Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730267030
    Medical Education
    • SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rao Kalapala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalapala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalapala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalapala works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kalapala’s profile.

    Dr. Kalapala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalapala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalapala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalapala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

