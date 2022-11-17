Overview

Dr. Seshadri Das, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.