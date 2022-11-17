Dr. Seshadri Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seshadri Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seshadri Das, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
1
Mount Sinai Doctors-staten Island Endocrinology774 Manor Rd Ste 208, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 273-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hey, this doctor really cares about his patients! he helped me thru a period of being under insured he does whatever he can to help. He is very smart! I never wait more than 5 min in the waiting room and everyone in the office is wonderful.
About Dr. Seshadri Das, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 54 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1477664134
Education & Certifications
- Down State Med Ctr
- Royal Free Hosp
- Barnsley Genl Hosp
- Kilpauk Med Coll
- Thyagaraya College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Das speaks Tamil.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.