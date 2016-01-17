See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Sesha Uppalapati, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sesha Uppalapati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Uppalapati works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Endocrinology PC
    4901 Golden Triangle Blvd Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 (817) 310-8881
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Alliance Endocrinology PC
    3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76177 (817) 310-8881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Hypoparathyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 17, 2016
    This was first visit with Dr. Uppalapati. She listened and heard my symptoms and was not in a rush. Excellent referrals for specialists. Staff members displayed the same level of concern as for me as did Dr. U. She is now my primary care physician. Highly recommend.
    Barbara in Fort Worth, TX — Jan 17, 2016
    About Dr. Sesha Uppalapati, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154509230
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ-NJ MEd Sch
    • St Luke's Medical Center
    • Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
