Dr. Sesank Mikkilineni, MD
Overview
Dr. Sesank Mikkilineni, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Mikkilineni works at
Locations
1
Uams4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-6627
2
Northside Vascular Surgery - Lawrenceville (2nd location)631 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (470) 325-1140
3
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
4
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
5
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
6
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 257-0006Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
7
Northside Vascular Surgery601 Professional Dr Ste A220, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (470) 325-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sesank Mikkilineni, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1780070235
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikkilineni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikkilineni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikkilineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikkilineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikkilineni.
