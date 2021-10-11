Overview

Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Adams Jr works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.