Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Adams Jr works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Office
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-5000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Northwest Medical Center
    609 W Maple Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 419-9393
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    5501 Willow Creek Dr Ste 203B, Springdale, AR 72762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 419-9393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adams Jr?

    Oct 11, 2021
    Dr Adams is a knowledgeable, caring and professional doctor. He realizes how important your overall health is to the health of your eye. I’m thankful his instructions are very specific. I have a difficult eye issue and he has never given up. Without his thorough and consistent treatment, I would not have my eyesight. I would highly recommend Dr. Adams.
    Lana M — Oct 11, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Serrhel Adams Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366474538
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adams Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams Jr has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

