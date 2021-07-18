Overview

Dr. Serra Tranmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Services and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.



Dr. Tranmer works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

