Dr. Sergio Rojter, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sergio Rojter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Rojter works at Sergio E Rojter MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Pulmonary Associates Inc
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 250-3344
  2. 2
    Nephrology & Internal Medicine
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 504, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 250-3344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Dr. Sergio Rojter & Judy Justus, PA-C, are excellent professionals. They are attentive, and will make sure you get the latest and best of care. I highly recommend them both for Gastroenterology & Hepatology needs.
    V.K — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Sergio Rojter, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891716494
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rojter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojter has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

