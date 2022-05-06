Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnitchouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Mass General Hospital55 Fruit St Ste 630, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Flying to Mass General after locally being told I needed to see a PCP for chest pain left me unerved and freaked out. The Mass General ER doctor listened to me and put in in observation over nigh. I was diagnosed iwth an 80 percent blockage which because of its location I needed a by-pass. Dr. M. did a wonderful job and saved my life. Actually the whole team was outstanding! Thank you all for you integrity and competence. You are all a blessing.
About Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1437176898
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnitchouk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnitchouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnitchouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnitchouk has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnitchouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnitchouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnitchouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnitchouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnitchouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.