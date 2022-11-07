See All Spine Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mechnikov Hospital, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.

Dr. Nesterenko works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Plainview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Lubbock Urology Associates
    4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 744-7223
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sergiy Nesterenko, MD FAAOS
    2606 Yonkers St, Plainview, TX 79072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 744-7223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Grace Clinic at 50th

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Omni
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2022
    He listens to you and spends as much time as needed with you. I had surgery and Dr. Nesterenko did a much better job than when I had surgery before.
    — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1669631222
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
    Medical Education
    • Mechnikov Hospital, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dnipropetrovsk Medical Lyceum
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
