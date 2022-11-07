Overview

Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mechnikov Hospital, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.



Dr. Nesterenko works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Plainview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.