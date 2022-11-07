Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nesterenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mechnikov Hospital, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.
Dr. Nesterenko works at
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sergiy Nesterenko, MD FAAOS2606 Yonkers St, Plainview, TX 79072 Directions (806) 744-7223
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Omni
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nesterenko?
He listens to you and spends as much time as needed with you. I had surgery and Dr. Nesterenko did a much better job than when I had surgery before.
About Dr. Sergiy Nesterenko, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1669631222
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- Mechnikov Hospital, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine
- Dnipropetrovsk Medical Lyceum
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nesterenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nesterenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nesterenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nesterenko works at
Dr. Nesterenko speaks Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesterenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesterenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesterenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesterenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.